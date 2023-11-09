Thankful families celebration allows truama patients to show appreciation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An emotional reunion for two patients whose lives were changed forever after traumatic accidents happened Wednesday.

Trauma patients, 41-year-old Bradley Sage and 17-year-old Alexis Stockdall were able to say thanks to their care teams who gave them a second chance at life

During the Thankful Families Celebration, Sage -- who was involved in a motorcycle accident -- and Stockdall -- who was in a high-speed car crash -- were able to not only reunite with their care team turned family, once again but were also able to share their stories of triumph.

Their doctors also shared what kind of injuries they came with, what it took to get them healthy, and what it felt like to see their patients thriving after they left the hospital.

Both Alexis and Bradley said a simple thank you could never be enough to repay the hospital for saving their lives.

“They don’t feel like friends anymore, they feel like family,” said Stockdall, “any chance that I can get to thank them for what they did, I’ll take it.”

“It’s a true blessing that my son gets to have is dad back, his best friend and his football coach, and my daughter gets to have her dad back and her mentor,” said Sage, “and my mom has someone to help her out at the farm, and it’s because of the hospital and the people here that I’m able to do that again.”

During the celebration, both Alexis and Bradley received the Thankful Families “certificate of life” from their care teams -- giving them a new birthday of the day their lives were saved.

