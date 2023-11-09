Tech N9ne named special guest at 94th Annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tech N9ne will flip the switch to kick off the holiday season at Country Club Plaza this Thanksgiving night.

The Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony returns on Thursday, Nov. 23, celebrating 94 years as a beloved holiday tradition in the community. Fresh off his latest tour, independent hip-hop artist Tech N9ne will “flip the switch” to illuminate the Plaza with thousands of lights.

“I remember as a 12- or 13-year-old, I would travel down to the Plaza with friends to witness the Lighting Ceremony on Thanksgiving evening but could never get close enough to see anything due to the large amount of spectators,” recalls Tech N9ne. “Back then, this kid on 5816 Forest would’ve never believed that he’d be part of that huge ceremony one day and NOW look. It’s such an honor to be the one to give LIGHT this year. I’m excited!”

“The Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony is one of Kansas City’s most treasured traditions,” said Breana Grosz, general manager of Country Club Plaza. “We look forward to welcoming Kansas City native Tech N9ne as this year’s flip switcher to signal the start of another great holiday season with the community.”

In addition to the longstanding tradition of flipping the switch, the event will feature performances by Tech N9ne, Quixotic, DJ Kirby, and The Elders, along with a fireworks show. Evergy returns this year as the presenting sponsor.

Event Details

5–6 p.m. Pre-lighting performances and giveaways from the main stage

6–7:05 p.m. 94th Annual Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony

7:05 p.m. Flip of the switch by Tech N9ne, followed by fireworks

7:15–8 p.m. Post-ceremony show with The Elders

*Schedule is approximate and subject to change.

Best Views and Parking

The stage will be located at the intersection of Nichols Road and Pennsylvania, with the best views along Nichols Road between Pennsylvania and Broadway. Free parking will also be offered at several nearby garages, including:

Valencia Garage (by H&M) on the north side of 47th Street and Pennsylvania

Balcony Garage on Wornall near 46th Street

Seville Garage, entrance on 47th Street between Jefferson and Summit

Time Building Garage north of True Food Kitchen on Pennsylvania

The Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony is open to the public and free to attend. The Evergy Plaza Lights will stay on through Jan. 14, 2023.

Holiday Information

Stay up to date on all things Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony, store hours, sales, and festive pop-up shops throughout the holiday season by following Country Club Plaza on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or visiting the Plaza’s website.

Holiday Hours

Country Club Plaza will be expanding operating hours during the holidays. Please visit the Plaza’s website for more information.

