Suspicious toddler death in Gardner

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - Shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Nov. 2, Gardner Police responded to a medical call for a 2-year-old found unresponsive by a caretaker.

It happened in the 29700 block of W. 188th Street.

While en route to a nearby hospital, emergency personnel determined the toddler suffered an injury that resulted in a life-threatening condition.

The 2-year-old was hospitalized, and a criminal investigation was initiated.

On November 8, less than a week after arriving, the toddler died at the hospital as a result of the injuries sustained on the 2nd.

The investigation is ongoing and the 2-year-old’s name is being withheld pending extended family notifications.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip anonymously online at www.kccrimestoppers.com.

