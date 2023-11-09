Several close races in this week’s election will take a week to decide. Here’s what’s next.

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The vote count continues in some close races in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties.

In the Prairie Village City Council’s Ward 6, incumbent Ian Graves is now 27 votes ahead of his challenger, Kelly Wyer. On election night, he was 14 votes ahead. For the Gardner-Edgerton School Board, Heath Freeman is 38 votes ahead, up from a 22-point spread. The Unified Government Commissioner race for District 6 got even closer on Wednesday. Phillip Lopez is now just 14 votes ahead of Steve Neal. Tuesday night, he was 20 votes ahead.

The votes added in the past day come from mail-in ballots that are continuing to come in. Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, but they have until Friday to arrive.

It’ll be almost a week before the results are final and official. There’s a multi-step process for getting there. What’s happening now is reviewing and verifying the provisional and challenged ballots.

The next step comes on Saturday. By Kansas law, county election officials need to do a hand-count audit.

That means they will pull ballots from one percent of all precincts, which are randomly selected after the election. They will review all paper ballots selected to ensure the hand vote count is identical to the vote count from the machine tabulators.

The next key date is Tuesday, what they call canvass. At the election office, the Board of County Canvassers, made up of county commissioners, will meet with the election commissioner. The election commissioner will recommend which provisional ballots should be counted and which should be rejected.

The final step comes on Wednesday, Nov. 15 when the board reconvenes to certify the results.

With the new votes tallied on Wednesday, the turnout in Wyandotte County was 15%. In Johnson County it was 26%. That’s higher than the past three odd-year elections, meaning elections with only municipal candidates.

