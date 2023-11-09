Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Police release new video, ask for help IDing lead in north Lawrence vandalism spree

Lawrence Police released a new video showing their lead in a north Lawrence vandalism case.
Lawrence Police released a new video showing their lead in a north Lawrence vandalism case.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department has a new lead in its investigation into a potentially linked crime spree involving four separate locations.

The lead involves a person heard singing ‘Kung Fu fighting” as they walked past a surveillance camera on Friday, Nov. 3.

Police said although the video isn’t completely clear, you can see a young man with recognizable hair wearing an oversized comfy red plaid hoodie. In one video he’s wearing it, and in the next he’s seen carrying it.

READ MORE: Crime spree in north Lawrence leads to investigation

Several criminal damage reports over the weekend in Lawrence led police to begin an investigation. LPD said thousands of dollars in damages were accumulated after crimes were committed at four separate locations.

Police released a graphic showing the spread-out nature of the four crimes on Tuesday, Nob. 7. The new lead was shared on Thursday.

LKPD is investigating several criminal damage reports in North Lawrence to determine if they’re related, including...

Posted by Lawrence Kansas Police Department on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Police said if the video or voice heard in the video helps anyone remember something from Friday night, a call can be made to LKPD at 785-832-7509 or the Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Chiefs’ Ross’ criminal damage charges upgraded to felony level
FILE - Travis Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce (right) were both featured in People magazine's 2023...
Kelce brothers featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village

Latest News

Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death
GARDNER, Kan. -- Gardner police are investigating a death of a toddler after investigators say...
Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death
A voter at an Ohio poll mulls over their options.
‘Missouri is not Ohio’: Opponents predict 2024 abortion rights measures will fail in Missouri
‘Missouri is not Ohio’: Opponents predict 2024 abortion rights measures will fail in Missouri
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Metro man charged with killing 29-year-old woman in Belton