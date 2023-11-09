Police release new video, ask for help IDing lead in north Lawrence vandalism spree

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department has a new lead in its investigation into a potentially linked crime spree involving four separate locations.

The lead involves a person heard singing ‘Kung Fu fighting” as they walked past a surveillance camera on Friday, Nov. 3.

Police said although the video isn’t completely clear, you can see a young man with recognizable hair wearing an oversized comfy red plaid hoodie. In one video he’s wearing it, and in the next he’s seen carrying it.

Several criminal damage reports over the weekend in Lawrence led police to begin an investigation. LPD said thousands of dollars in damages were accumulated after crimes were committed at four separate locations.

Police released a graphic showing the spread-out nature of the four crimes on Tuesday, Nob. 7. The new lead was shared on Thursday.

Police said if the video or voice heard in the video helps anyone remember something from Friday night, a call can be made to LKPD at 785-832-7509 or the Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

