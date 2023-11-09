Police release identity of Good Samaritan killed on I-70

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators release the name of a Good Samaritan hit and killed on Interstate 70 last week.

Independence police said 50-year-old Robert Piper of Blue Springs died early Monday morning.

Piper noticed a crash on I-70 near Lee’s Summit Road around 2 a.m. and stopped to help, according to investigators. Independence Police said the crash involved five juveniles in a stolen car. The driver lost control and crashed, killing one of the juveniles. After Piper stopped to help, another driver crashed and killed Piper.

Police have not released the name or age of the juvenile killed.

The two crashes remain under investigation.

