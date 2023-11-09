Overland Park wants public input for a new and improved 79th Street Corridor

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The City of Overland Park is doing a study with a goal of working toward a new and improved 79th Street corridor. The study is looking at ways to make the street safer and more inviting for pedestrians, cyclists, and other people who frequent the area.

City leaders describe the area as an integral area of the city. It’s a two and a half mile stretch spanning across the north end of the city from I-35 to east of Metcalf. Part of it runs through downtown Overland Park and the rest encompasses residential neighborhoods and commercial developments. Now the city is taking a comprehensive look at how it can better meet the needs of both residents and business owners who call the area their home.

“It’s just a nice walkable, quaint area,” said area resident Eddie Hale.

Wednesday was Hale’s first day walking the streets of downtown Overland Park in 20 years. He says although not much has changed, there is room for improvement.

“The idea of making it more bike-friendly would be probably a step up, you might get a little more vibrant kind of feel,” he said.

The city held its first public meeting on Wednesday where residents provided some feedback. Some of the ideas they gave included wider sidewalks, additional parking, and safer bike crossings. As the city is taking a comprehensive look at how to make the area better, they’re asking for the input of businesses and residents like Amal Shoubaki who call the area their home.

“As it gets more popular, the streets are closing in a bit more. It’s getting harder to park. It’s getting harder to even turn sometimes so just opening up the parking spaces, let alone the potholes, or just roads in general, road improvements,” said Shoubaki.

“I think there’s always the market for art fairs aside from just like local fairs,” said visitor TJ Hanscum.

With the help of funding from the Mid America Regional Council, the city is creating a plan with the community’s voices in mind.

“We could be five years down the road before you really start to see major construction there but we’ll take some of the feedback that comes as part of the plan that’s developed and sort of build as we move forward,” said communications manager Meg Ralph.

A finalized plan for the project will be completed in Spring 2024. For more information about the project, visit the website.

