Olathe offers free snow removal for elderly & disabled residents

Generic snow
Generic snow(PxHere)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Olathe, Kansas is offering a free volunteer service for qualifying elderly or disabled Olathe residents who request snow removal assistance.

The city posted an announcement on their website, stating that volunteers are activated within 24 to 48 hours of two or more inches of snow accumulation.

Applications are processed from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. Applications received after Nov. 30 of each year will be placed on a waiting list.

The post does note that documentation is required for every adult living in the household to verify age or disability.

The website also states that volunteer matches will be based on availability and that matches are not always guaranteed.

Volunteers under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult during snow removal. For those wanting to apply to volunteer, more information can be found on the city’s website.

For those who want to apply for service, please call 913-971-8566 or send an email to LASheldon@OlatheKS.org.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

