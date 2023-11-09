Mizzou hoops signs nation’s No. 2 ranked class

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri men’s basketball program signed the program’s highest-ranked class in school history during the early signing period.

Five signees made up the Class of 2024 for Dennis Gates’ Tigers, who signed a top-10 class for the second time in Mizzou history.

The No. 2 ranked recruiting class in 2024 includes five four-star recruits and trails just Duke’s No. 1 ranked class, according to 24/7 Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Missouri’s signees include small forward Annor Boateng, center Peyton Marshall, small forward Marcus Allen, guard T.O. Barrett and center Trent Burns.

Boateng is the highest-rated of the bunch and is the 41st-ranked player in the nation according to 24/7 Sports’ rankings. He’s the highest-rated recruit to sign with the Tigers since Michael Porter Jr. joined Mizzou in 2017.

Marshall led his high school in Georgia to its first state title as a junior and is originally from St. Louis.

“Peyton is a dominant interior presence,” Gates said in a release.

Allen is from Miami, Florida, but plays his high school basketball with Arizona Compass Prep. He helped lead them to the GEICO National Championship Game in 2023.

Barrett plays at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, and Burns has elite size, standing at 7-foot-3.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.