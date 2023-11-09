Aging & Style
Metro man charged with killing 29-year-old woman in Belton

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A metro man is charged with killing a 29-year-old woman in Belton.

Cass County prosecutors charged 33-year-old Wesley Scott Wilson with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting.

Belton police responded to a call about a shooting near North Cedar Street and Turner Road around 9:16 p.m. Monday. When they arrived police say they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. She later died at a hospital.

Court records show an officer arrested Wilson Tuesday. He made his initial court appearance on the charges Thursday.

ALSO READ: Police release identity of Good Samaritan killed on I-70

During the appearance, Wilson entered a not guilty plea. He is being held without bond.

A judge will hear a request about modifying, or lowering Wilson’s bond at a hearing that is scheduled for Nov. 20.

