Mayor Lucas to propose ‘Dangers of Fentanyl’ Campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mayor Lucas and city leaders are bringing fentanyl overdoses in Kansas City to the forefront by establishing a ‘Dangers of Fentanyl’ Campaign.

Studies from the Missouri Department of Health show fentanyl deaths between 2017 and 2021 increased by 938% in Kansas City alone. Of the 2,100 deaths in the state of Missouri in 2021, roughly 70% were caused by fentanyl.

Mayor Lucas will announce his proposals in a press conference at City Hall, focusing on two separate improvements.

- Require all fatal and nonfatal overdoses in Kansas City reported to the health department within 24 hours. The measure would be an amendment to an existing ordinance in the city.

- Create an overdose review board of five to nine members all appointed by Mayor Lucas. The board members may include addiction treatment specialists, health care workers, medical examiners, mental health practitioners, and law enforcement.

Members of the Kansas City Police Department and Kansas City Health Department will also be at today’s press conference at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Fentanyl Facts

