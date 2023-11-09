Mahomes family announces partnership with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first family of Kansas City announced a partnership with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS loungewear company for its annual ‘Holiday Shop.’

The announcement Thursday morning came via social media platforms for SKIMS and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set,” Brittany Mahomes said in a press release. “The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond.”

“I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to at home all season,” said Patrick.

Patrick and Brittany appeared alongside their daughter and son, Sterling and Bronze, to reveal the company’s holiday shop’s opening. The family wore matching pajamas advertised as “seasonal Cozy loungewear,” by SKIMS.

“Everybody’s wearing SKIMS,” Patrick and Brittany say at the end of the promotional video.

Brittany shared the paid partnership on Instagram, captioning the family photos “The holidays start with @skims.”

The knit unisex jogger and hoodie worn by Patrick in the video each cost $88.

Patrick and Brittany continued to enjoy the Chiefs’ bye week Wednesday night in Dallas, where they were seen courtside at a Mavericks-Raptors game.

