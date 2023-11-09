Aging & Style
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football fans have spoken, and it may change what Kansas City Chiefs fans will see in coming games.

A poll by “The American Survey,” powered by What if Media polled 16,000 random people living in the US last week. The results show nearly 90% of the NFL fans polled want to see less coverage of the relationship between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The group’s results say it’s not just the men who want the cameras to stay focused on what’s happening on the football field. The data shows there is only a 1% difference between men and woman who report ‘Taylor-fatigue.’

The fatigue is also there with fans living in Kansas and Missouri, even with the documented difference in Kelce’s performance in the games Swift attends. The poll shows 86% of people in Kansas and 84% of people living in Missouri want to see less of Swift at Chiefs games.

ALSO READ: Kelce brothers featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue

In their defense, neither Swift or Kelce have said anything public about their relationship.

Some fans are taking the “Traylor” talk to the extreme.

TMZ reports a man living in Maryland really makes his wife pay every time she talks about Traylor. Last month he became so tired of the Tay-Tay talk, that he add a tip jar to their home.

Dana Rice posted video of her husband online that she has to pay $0.25 for each mention.

ALSO READ: Tech N9ne named special guest at 94th Annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony

The above poll shows it’s something many NFL fans can relate to this season.

