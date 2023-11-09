Local actors react to SAG-AFTRA strike ending

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -The Hollywood ending many have been hoping for—the longest actors’ strike in history is finally over. Union leaders voted unanimously in favor of a tentative three-year deal Wednesday.

The details of the agreement, which actors had been pushing for since July 14th, have yet to be released. But SAG-AFTRA says the provisional deal includes a first-time bonus for streaming, wage increases, and protection from the threat of artificial intelligence.

Kansas native and actress Dee Wallace, known for her work in Cujo and E.T., says this is the moment she’s been waiting for.

“Well, I woke up to 15 emails going, ‘I have this project are you interested?’ ‘Can we do these 15 interviews that we’ve put off?’” Wallace said.

No one is more relieved than the below the line workers.

“I think a lot of us have done whatever we could do to find jobs and make ends meet,” Cinematographer and KC native Steven Fracol said.

Fracol has worked on many notable sets, including Scandal, Green Lantern, and Land of the Lost. But he says he’s never experienced anything like this strike throughout his career.

“It’s been not only a struggle financially but also mentally. The fact that you feel like no one wants to hire you,” Fracol said.

Many creators had to apply for other jobs to pay their bills and some were forced to live in their cars. Those who were lucky to have steady income stepped up to help their SAG-AFTRA peers.

“I know people that were close to losing their homes,” Wallace said. “I’ve loaned some money to people who need to make mortgage.”

The historic strike brought the SAG-AFTRA community together across the nation, including in Kansas City.

Now the community of creators are looking forward to getting back to work.

“We should be able to be back on set in about a week or so,” SAG-AFTRA Missouri Valley President Shelley Waggener said. “They’re going to try to play a little catch up so they’re going to push things out as fast as they can. Get people moving as fast as they can.”

But the happy Hollywood ending isn’t secured just yet. The tentative deal still needs to be ratified before it becomes official.

“I hope it gets the ratification vote and moves forward. We can all get back to work and have a great 2024,” Fracol said.

Actors hope the Hollywood strike will be pushed to congress to make laws regarding AI in the future.

