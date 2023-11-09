Aging & Style
Lansing police investigate deadly shooting

Lansing police investigate deadly shooting
File: Lansing police investigate deadly shooting(Canva)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - Lansing Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a home on November 3rd, just after 2:30 in the afternoon.

It happened in the 700 block of Englewood.

Police said a 48-year-old man shot a 29-year-old man who was later pronounced dead from those gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man said the shooting was unintentional, however, police are looking into charges.

Officials said they are awaiting autopsy results to make a determination of next steps in the case.

