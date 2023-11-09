Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCPD investigate serious injury hit and run crash

File: KCPD investigate serious injury hit and run crash
File: KCPD investigate serious injury hit and run crash(Storyblocks)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 8 Wednesday night Kansas City Police responded to a single car crash the driver sped off from.

A silver Chevy Silverado was involved in a non-injury hit and run on NE Vivion Road and North Monroe Avenue.

After hitting a utility pole there, the driver of the Chevy backed up and continued driving.

At NE 50th Street and North Sherwood Court the driver who was traveling above the speed limit, was unable to negotiate the curve in the road, left the roadway to the right, and struck a large tree.

The driver and passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said possible impairment is under investigation.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - Travis Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce (right) were both featured in People magazine's 2023...
Kelce brothers featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Chiefs’ Ross’ criminal damage charges upgraded to felony level
A Jackson, Miss., precinct worker reaches for more "I Voted" stickers, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023....
2023 Election Blog: Stories from this year’s elections

Latest News

The Plaza lights turn on for 93rd year, as the Country Club Plaza turns 100 years old.
Tech N9ne named special guest at 94th Annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony
FILE — Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Kansas City will host the U.S. Conference of Mayors'...
Mayor Lucas to propose ‘Dangers of Fentanyl’ Campaign
Mayor Lucas to propose ‘Dangers of Fentanyl’ Campaign
Mayor Lucas to propose ‘Dangers of Fentanyl’ Campaign
KC Streetcar progress
KC Streetcar East-West tracks: Riders weigh in with their thoughts today