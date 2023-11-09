KCPD investigate serious injury hit and run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 8 Wednesday night Kansas City Police responded to a single car crash the driver sped off from.

A silver Chevy Silverado was involved in a non-injury hit and run on NE Vivion Road and North Monroe Avenue.

After hitting a utility pole there, the driver of the Chevy backed up and continued driving.

At NE 50th Street and North Sherwood Court the driver who was traveling above the speed limit, was unable to negotiate the curve in the road, left the roadway to the right, and struck a large tree.

The driver and passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said possible impairment is under investigation.

