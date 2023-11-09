KC Streetcar East-West tracks: Riders weigh in with their thoughts today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Ride KC East-West Transit Study team is showcasing adding potential streetcar stop locations to the public following two years of community outreach and analysis.

The KC Streetcar running north and south is now 66% complete with its project expansion to UMKC (37,000 feet of track left to be put down or about 7.01 miles), but it could soon be going east and west.

The RideKC East-West Transit Study team will present potential streetcar stop locations along the proposed East-West corridor along 39th Street and Linwood Boulevard, between Rainbow Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard.

The study looks at areas past Main Street going past Troost, past the Paseo, past Prospect even going all the way out to the Truman Sports Complex.

The Kansas City Streetcar Authority and Kansas City Area Transportation Authority study approved by the KCSA Board had a total cost estimated at around $250,000 to $300,000. There should be an update on that number at Thursday’s public meeting.

The KCATA, along with several project partners, will host a virtual public meeting today from noon to 1 p.m. This is the first opportunity for the community to provide feedback on potential stops and cross-sections with them. Registration is required to attend this virtual meeting on Zoom and can be done at ridekc.org/planning/eastwesttransit.

A community survey will be open after the meeting on the project webpage that will stay open through December 1st. The project team will also present the same information to existing community and business groups in and around the project area through the end of 2023.

