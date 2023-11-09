K-State’s Beebe commits to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - The Reese’s Senior Bowl secured the commitment from one of K-State’s finest on Wednesday.
K-State offensive guard Cooper Beebe committed to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the game’s executive director Jim Nagy announced on Twitter.
Beebe, a Kansas City, Kansas, native and Piper High School alum, has made numerous award and watch lists for his play for the Wildcats.
He was First Team All-American in 2022 according to The Athletic, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News.
Beebe has been projected as a second or third-round pick by many draft analysts.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Beebe as the second-best offensive guard in the 2024 NFL Draft.
