Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

K-State’s Beebe commits to Reese’s Senior Bowl

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) runs onto the field with teammates before an...
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) runs onto the field with teammates before an NCAA college football game against South Dakota Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - The Reese’s Senior Bowl secured the commitment from one of K-State’s finest on Wednesday.

K-State offensive guard Cooper Beebe committed to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the game’s executive director Jim Nagy announced on Twitter.

Beebe, a Kansas City, Kansas, native and Piper High School alum, has made numerous award and watch lists for his play for the Wildcats.

He was First Team All-American in 2022 according to The Athletic, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News.

Beebe has been projected as a second or third-round pick by many draft analysts.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Beebe as the second-best offensive guard in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
Kansas City-area voter’s guide: What you need to know for the Nov. 7 election
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas makes Self highest-paid coach in country
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help

Latest News

KU moves up, Mizzou falls, K-State hangs in latest CFB Playoff ranking
KU and K-State players have signed deals for player related gear with Charlie Hustle.
Charlie Hustle announces NIL deals with 8 KU, K-State athletes
Kansas State guard Cam Carter passes from the floor around Southern California guard Boogie...
K-State falls to No. 21 USC, 82-69 in Las Vegas season-opener
Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III (8) and teammates celebrate a fumble recovery against...
Auburn FG and late defensive stand lift No. 7 Texas over No. 25 Kansas State 33-30 in OT