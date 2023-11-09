Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Johnson County announces certain bus routes will end

Ride KC.
Ride KC.(Via RideKC on Facebook)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People who rely on public transit to get around Johnson County may have to adapt to some changes.

Leaders announced Thursday that Johnson County Transit will end three bus routes on Dec. 31, 2023. The changes are based on a review of the number of riders who ride buses on those routes and other needs.

The following routes are ending at the end of the year:

Johnson County Commissioners said they made the decision because of the decline in ridership. Funding the bus system also played into the decision to end certain routes to optimize other routes with more riders.

County leaders say there are alternative transportation options for riders.

Alternatives to the 482 Overland Park Flex include:

Alternatives to the 519 Olathe Express include:

  • 403 Antioch -Olathe
  • 499 Micro Transit
  • 520 Strang Line Express
  • RideKC Freedom for eligible residents of Johnson County.

Alternatives to the 595 Gardner-OP Express include:

  • 403 Antioch -Olathe
  • 499 Micro Transit
  • 520 Strang Line Express
  • RideKC Freedom for eligible residents of Johnson County.

Johnson County Transit says updates and announcements about services will be posted online at ridekc.org.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Chiefs’ Ross’ criminal damage charges upgraded to felony level
FILE - Travis Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce (right) were both featured in People magazine's 2023...
Kelce brothers featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village

Latest News

The city of Olathe, Kansas is offering a free volunteer service for qualifying elderly or...
Volunteers needed for Olathe's snow brigade
Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death
GARDNER, Kan. -- Gardner police are investigating a death of a toddler after investigators say...
Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death
A voter at an Ohio poll mulls over their options.
‘Missouri is not Ohio’: Opponents predict 2024 abortion rights measures will fail in Missouri
‘Missouri is not Ohio’: Opponents predict 2024 abortion rights measures will fail in Missouri