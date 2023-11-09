Johnson County announces certain bus routes will end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People who rely on public transit to get around Johnson County may have to adapt to some changes.

Leaders announced Thursday that Johnson County Transit will end three bus routes on Dec. 31, 2023. The changes are based on a review of the number of riders who ride buses on those routes and other needs.

The following routes are ending at the end of the year:

Johnson County Commissioners said they made the decision because of the decline in ridership. Funding the bus system also played into the decision to end certain routes to optimize other routes with more riders.

County leaders say there are alternative transportation options for riders.

Alternatives to the 482 Overland Park Flex include:

Alternatives to the 519 Olathe Express include:

403 Antioch -Olathe

499 Micro Transit

520 Strang Line Express

RideKC Freedom for eligible residents of Johnson County.

Alternatives to the 595 Gardner-OP Express include:

403 Antioch -Olathe

499 Micro Transit

520 Strang Line Express

RideKC Freedom for eligible residents of Johnson County.

Johnson County Transit says updates and announcements about services will be posted online at ridekc.org.

