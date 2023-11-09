FIRST WARN FORECAST: Crisp fall air returns Thursday, warming trend expected next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure is transferring in from the northern plains which has ushered in colder air from Canada. This morning’s temperatures are expected to start in the upper 30s and lower 40s and will increase to the upper 50s this afternoon. Though this is a drastic change compared to the 70s we were in yesterday and the start of the work week, these upper 50s are actually seasonable. Mostly cloudy skies are expected but this will break down as we move through the day and more sunshine will return for the weekend. Wind is expected to be light ranging between less than 5 mph up to 10 mph. We will continue with seasonable conditions with the lack of wet weather now to the forecast through the weekend.

As we break into next week, a dry warm front hangs over the northern plains which will increase warm air flow from the south. Temperatures will be on the climb to the lower 60s by Sunday and then middle to upper 60s by mid-next week. You may still need those jackets in the morning, but shedding that jacket to T-shirts by the afternoon is more likely.

Weekend Forecast (KCTV 5)

