FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold Friday morning leads to quiet weekend weather

A quiet weather pattern will continue into the weekend and extend into next week. While a weak front looks to slide through tonight into early Friday it won’t bring any rain, but will send temperatures into the low to mid 30s by daybreak. By the afternoon winds will still be out of the north and northwest which will hold temperatures in the 50s. The weekend stays dry for most as a trough digs far enough south across the Central Plains to bring some clouds to the Kansas City area on Saturday. Rain is not expected, but a few sprinkles may reach the far northern part of our viewing area, otherwise temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. Sunday we’ll begin our warming trend with highs back in the low 60s. You may be able to put away a heavier jacket next week as above normal temperatures dominate the forecast. Morning lows will be in the 40s while afternoon highs soar into the 60s.

