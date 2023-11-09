Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold Friday morning leads to quiet weekend weather

A quiet weather pattern will continue into the weekend and extend into next week.
By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A quiet weather pattern will continue into the weekend and extend into next week. While a weak front looks to slide through tonight into early Friday it won’t bring any rain, but will send temperatures into the low to mid 30s by daybreak. By the afternoon winds will still be out of the north and northwest which will hold temperatures in the 50s. The weekend stays dry for most as a trough digs far enough south across the Central Plains to bring some clouds to the Kansas City area on Saturday. Rain is not expected, but a few sprinkles may reach the far northern part of our viewing area, otherwise temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. Sunday we’ll begin our warming trend with highs back in the low 60s. You may be able to put away a heavier jacket next week as above normal temperatures dominate the forecast. Morning lows will be in the 40s while afternoon highs soar into the 60s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Chiefs’ Ross’ criminal damage charges upgraded to felony level
FILE - Travis Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce (right) were both featured in People magazine's 2023...
Kelce brothers featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village

Latest News

What we're tracking
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Crisp fall air returns Thursday, warming trend expected next week
Crisp fall air returns Thursday, warming trend expected next week
Crisp fall air returns Thursday, warming trend expected next week
Forecasted low temperatures for Kansas City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Rebounding temperatures ahead this weekend
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Rebounding temperatures ahead this weekend