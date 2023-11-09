Fans to fuel up for latest Kelce Bowl with Donna Kelce tailgate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The latest installment of the Kelce Bowl is coming up and fans will have a chance to pre-game with Donna Kelce ahead of it, and be with her during it.

The mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will be hosting a pre-game tailgate with fans ahead of the Super Bowl rematch on Nov. 20.

To help fans fuel up for the ‘Monday Night Football’ game, Donna will be hosting a tailgate with Campbell’s Chunky before her sons go to battle again at Arrowhead Stadium.

At the tailgate, Donna will be handing out cans of Chunky soup and providing samples for fans, starting at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Donna is also partnering with Barefoot Wine to create the Barefoot Bandwagon Box, a suite where a fan can watch the game with her.

The Nov. 20 matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won 38-35. During Travis and Jason’s careers, the two have played three times, with Kansas City winning each game.

The Eagles and Chiefs will kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT.

