Chiefs’ Ross’ criminal damage charges upgraded to felony level

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A criminal damage charge against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Ross was arrested Oct. 23 and originally charged with felony criminal damage for damages exceeding $25,000 after a domestic violence incident in Shawnee, Kansas.

The charges were then amended to become a misdemeanor domestic battery and property damage charge

In court documents, an affidavit revealed that Ross said he found out his girlfriend was cheating and threw her out of their Shawnee apartment on the day of the arrest. He allegedly got in the woman’s face and told her to get her stuff and get out of the apartment. The woman said Ross then pushed her and threw her to the floor before throwing things at her.

On Tuesday, the Johnson County Courts system amended the charges from a Level B misdemeanor to criminal damage exceeding $1,000 but less than $25,000. That charge was a felony, severity level 9.

The woman claimed Ross broke several of her belongings, including a laptop, cell phone, jewelry, and the key to her Mercedes. She also reported Ross used a pair of scissors to scratch the sides of her Mercedes, which a witness confirmed according to the affidavit.

Ross pleaded not guilty to domestic battery and property damage of less than $1,000. He bonded out a day after his arrest.

After the Chiefs said they were going to allow Ross to practice and let the process play out, Ross was placed on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List on Oct. 27. Players on the list cannot practice or attend games, and Ross did not make the trip to Denver for the Chiefs’ Oct. 29 game., nor did he travel to Germany for their international matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Ross signed a three-year, $2.56 million contract with the Chiefs on May 6, 2022, after going undrafted out of Clemson. He didn’t play during the 2022 season as he recovered from injury.

He is scheduled to be in court again on Dec. 4.

