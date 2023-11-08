Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Witt Jr. named finalist for All-MLB Team

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On the same day as the Kansas City Royals named him their Les Milgram Player of the Year, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was named a finalist for an All-MLB Team.

Witt Jr. starred in the second half of the 2023 season, finishing with 30 home runs and 49 stolen bases for the first 30-30 season in Royals history and the fifth 30-49 season in MLB history.

The selections for the All-MLB Team, established in 2019, will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 16.

READ MORE: Royals release 2024 Spring Training schedule

Witt Jr. was also a finalist last season at the shortstop position. Beginning Wednesday, fans can vote until Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. CT for their choices. Fan voting is worth 50 percent of the official vote and a media panel vote determines the other half.

The 23-year-old shortstop was named a finalist for the American League’s Louisville Silver Slugger Award. He finished third in the AL with 177 hits, trailing only Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (185) and Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (180).

Witt Jr. led all MLB shortstops in stolen bases and total bases and tied World Series MVP Corey Seager for 2nd in RBI.

If you’d like to vote for Witt Jr., you can do so here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
Kansas City-area voter’s guide: What you need to know for the Nov. 7 election
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas makes Self highest-paid coach in country
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia bats during the second inning of a spring training baseball...
Royals release 2024 Spring Training schedule
Ever curious about what it would be like to be a K Crew member and lead the crowd during a...
Want to Join the K Crew?
Ever curious about what it would be like to be a K Crew member and lead the crowd during a...
Want to Join the K Crew?
The Royals unveiled images for what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Clay County stadium push aims to project image of solidarity amid downtown drama