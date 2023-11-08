Aging & Style
Use tax targeting online sales fails in Jackson County

Generic vote buttons
Generic vote buttons(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County voters do not support a proposed tax on certain online sales.

Supporters hoped the proposed use tax would pass and generate money to pay for road improvements as well as repairs that are needed at the county’s two court houses. Money would have also been used to help the homeless problem in Jackson County.

A use tax is paid on items and services where no other tax is already paid. In this case, if voters had passed Question #1, the tax would have been paid on items purchased online from an out of state seller.

The use tax would not have applied to someone living in Missouri who is ordering online from a Missouri-based business. According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, the state already has a 4.225% state use tax rate that applies to those purchases.

County leaders will now need to find funding for the necessary projects without money from the tax.

