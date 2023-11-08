Aging & Style
‘This tax is vital’: KC leaders meet with state lawmakers to discuss the future of 1% earnings tax

By Nydja Hood
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Tuesday, the Special Interim Committee met with city leaders to discuss the future of the Kansas City earnings tax. The tax is required for everyone who lives or works in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City leaders say that, for decades, one percent of a person’s income in the city has gone a long way. The tax helps support police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and ambulance services. Additionally, the money is used for road repairs, trash collection, and code inspections. The money is also used for snow removal, historic preservation, and other city services.

“I think our message, though, is clear– this tax is vital for Kansas City,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. He said losing the tax means the city would experience a $300 million revenue loss.

“300 million dollars goes a long way, and if you look at the Kansas City police budget, it’s about 300 million dollars a year. So imagine losing the funding for thousands of employees– at least 1700 employees immediately– if we were to cut something like that,” Lucas said.

It’s a tax voters decide on every five years. As of now, the next vote will take place in 2026. State lawmakers will decide whether or not that should change.

Desiree Moore is a resident who lives and works in Kansas City.

“It’s a problem because we’re working 80 hours, I work 80 hours, and I’m still not seeing anything that I’m supposed to be seeing with the tax, so that’s my problem,” said Moore.

Coming from Wichita, Kansas City worker Lorenzo Atkinson Jr. says that although the tax is new to him, he supports it.

“I think those departments definitely need more funding, the police and the fire departments. At least, I wanna be rescued if something’s on fire, they could come to my rescue,” he said.

This tax will be brought before state legislators at the beginning of their session in January and if a bill is passed, it would go into effect in the spring.

