Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Sporting KC defender Ndenbe tore ACL against St. Louis, will miss rest of MLS Cup playoffs

Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell (7) and Logan Ndenbe (18) celebrate with teammates at the...
Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell (7) and Logan Ndenbe (18) celebrate with teammates at the end of an MLS playoff soccer match against St. Louis City, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City defender Logan Ndenbe tore the ACL in his right knee in his team’s win over St. Louis City last weekend, sidelining him for the rest of the MLS Cup playoffs and into next season, the club said Wednesday.

Ndenbe sustained the injury in the 62nd minute of the 2-1 victory over No. 1 seed St. Louis, which sent eighth-seeded Sporting KC into the Western Conference semifinals. The 25-year-old Ndenbe scored goals in both of Sporting KC’s wins in the best-of-three series against St. Louis.

READ MORE: Sporting’s Gadi Kinda to play for Israel in Euro qualifiers

Ndenbe is expected to have surgery soon and could miss up to nine months.

Sporting KC, which is in the conference semifinals for the fourth time in the last six seasons, will play the winner of the Houston Dynamo-Real Salt Lake series in a single-elimination game the weekend of Nov. 25-26.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
Kansas City-area voter’s guide: What you need to know for the Nov. 7 election
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas makes Self highest-paid coach in country
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help

Latest News

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal...
Sporting’s Gadi Kinda to play for Israel in Euro qualifiers
The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be...
James Beard Award winner coming to KC Current’s CPKC Stadium
What’s next for Sporting KC in the MLS Cup playoffs
What’s next for Sporting KC in the MLS Cup playoffs
The Chiefs weren’t the only Kansas City “football” team in a big-time match up on Sunday....
Sporting KC fans excited to see team advance in Western Conference playoffs