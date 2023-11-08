Sister of woman killed by stray bullet speaks out for first time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman who was hit by a stray bullet during a night out in midtown last month died days later in the hospital.

33-year-old Courtney Wickman was not the intended target. The family is speaking out for the first time since it happened.

KCTV5 spoke with Wickman’s sister, Samantha Wickman about this devastating loss.

“She was a good person, and a really good sister, and a good mom,” said Samantha.

On the night of Oct. 21, Samantha Wickman and her older sister, Courtney were celebrating Courtney’s 33rd birthday with friends at Boho Sway at Canary, a rooftop bar in Midtown.

“She was literally having the time of her life, and it’s just hard because we wanted her to have a good birthday, I wanted her to have a good birthday,” said Samantha.

Their night of celebration took a tragic turn when they left the bar around 10 p.m. Samantha said they came face-to-face with a woman pointing a gun at two security guards. The security guards also had their guns drawn.

“I looked at my sister and I said let’s go back. I think those are the security and as we turned around I saw her friend Sarah drop and so my sister dropped as well,” said Samantha through tears, “and I dropped and I turned and looked at her and there were shots fired.”

Police said that’s when Courtney was shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died from her injury, leaving behind her 4-year-old daughter, Lana.

Samantha said Courtney was a bright light full of life.

“Courtney wasn’t afraid of people, she loved people she would smile at people, even on the street. We were just goofy,” she said.

The family decided to donate Courtney’s organs, holding an honor walk. Samantha said she hopes that her sister’s memory will live on.

“At least there is some good out of it, I believe that she would have wanted to help other people,” said Samantha.

If you would like to help the Wickman Family, there is a GoFundMe you can donate to here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.