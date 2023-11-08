Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Shooting victim seeks help at Kansas City, Kansas, fire station

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police investigate a shooting that injured two people near 11th and...
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police investigate a shooting that injured two people near 11th and Central. One of the victims ended up at a nearby fire station seeking help.(KCTV5/Ryan Hennessy)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a fire station near 11th and Central around 8 p.m. after someone transported one of the shooting victims to that location.

Police later determined the shooting took place about a mile away from the fire station.

A spokesperson for the police department said both victims were transported to hospitals for treatment, but are expected to survive their injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Three bodies found, E. 12th Terrace, KCMO
KCFD: Carbon monoxide kills 3 in Kansas City home
FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in...
Chiefs launch holiday pop-up bar at Arrowhead
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help

Latest News

“Courtney wasn't afraid of people, she loved people she would smile at people, even on the...
Sister of woman killed by stray bullet speaks out for first time
“Courtney wasn't afraid of people, she loved people she would smile at people, even on the...
Sister of woman killed by a stray bullet speaks out for the first time
On Tuesday, Drexel, Pleasant Hill and Parkville all voted “yes” to adding a three percent city...
Marijuana bills on the ballots: 3 local towns vote whether to impose 3% sale tax
Voters approve 10-year tax to fund Kansas City’s bus system