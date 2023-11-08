Shooting victim seeks help at Kansas City, Kansas, fire station

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a fire station near 11th and Central around 8 p.m. after someone transported one of the shooting victims to that location.

Police later determined the shooting took place about a mile away from the fire station.

A spokesperson for the police department said both victims were transported to hospitals for treatment, but are expected to survive their injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.