Shooting victim seeks help at Kansas City, Kansas, fire station
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to a fire station near 11th and Central around 8 p.m. after someone transported one of the shooting victims to that location.
Police later determined the shooting took place about a mile away from the fire station.
A spokesperson for the police department said both victims were transported to hospitals for treatment, but are expected to survive their injuries.
