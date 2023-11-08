Aging & Style
Prairie Village challengers may be scoring big in city council elections

By KCTV5 Staff and Betsy Webster
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - The results of a contentious, long-debated election are beginning to settle in Prairie Village.

Although the results remain unofficial as of Tuesday night, signs are pointing towards the success of a few challengers in the city council elections.

The race’s incumbents have raised concerns about attainable housing in the increasingly expensive suburb and considered rezoning single-family neighborhoods. That led to an outcry and the creation of PV United, a group that is outspokenly in opposition to the idea of rezoning Prairie Village.

PV United says the area is expensive because it’s desirable and they don’t want to detract from that with non-single-family homes. Plus, they say there’s not enough room in the already densely packed city; there are no possible options that could meaningfully impact housing costs.

As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, the following unofficial results are as follows:

  • Prairie Village Ward 1
    • Terry O’Toole (Unopposed)
  • Prairie Village Ward 2
    • Inga Selders- 93% (Incumbent)
    • Mark Samuel- 7%
    • Ed Boersma- Currently undetermined
  • Prairie Village Ward 3
    • Lori Sharp- 58%
    • Bonnie Limbird- 42% (Incumbent)
  • Prairie Village Ward 4
    • Tyler Agniel- 59%
    • Piper Reimer- 41% (Incumbent)
  • Prairie Village Ward 5
    • Nicholas Reddell- 60% (Open-Seat Candidate)
    • Ciara Chaney- 40% (Open-Seat Candidate)
  • Prairie Village Ward 6
    • Ian Graves- 51% (Incumbent)
    • Kelly Wyer- 49%
CONTINUE READING ON THIS TOPIC: Prairie Village City Council election could influence housing policy in other Johnson County towns

