New mayors elected in a number of Johnson County cities

Early voting for November’s general election is underway.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Several Johnson County cities will look a lot different following the Nov. 7 election.

Voters in Bonner Springs, Leawood, and Lenexa, will elect new Mayors after the current office holders declined to seek reelection.

BONNER SPRINGS

Voters in Bonner Springs elected Tom Stephens during Tuesday’s election. He will take over the office from Mayor Jeff Harrington. Harrington has held the office in Bonner Springs for the past decade, but decided not to see reelection.

Stephens has experience as a Bonner Springs City Councilman, a position he’s held for 16 years.

LEAWOOD

People who call Leawood home have a significant change to adjust to following Tuesday’s election. Mayor Peggy Dunn decided not to seek reelection after holding the office since 1997.

With all precincts reporting Tuesday, Marc Elkins is expected to become the city’s next mayor.

Elkins worked as Cerner’s Chief Compliance Officer for 18 years until he retired in 2021.

LENEXA

It was a close race in Lenexa as the candidates watched results trickle in Tuesday.

Lenexa Mayor Michael Boehm is ending his time as leader of the city. He announced he wouldn’t seek reelection after holding the office for two decades.

With all of the precincts reporting Tuesday, Julie Sayers, a current city councilperson, was in the lead by about 600 votes.

OLATHE

In Olathe, Mayor John Bacon will serve another term after voters supported his reelection effort.

SHAWNEE

Shawnee voters also headed to the polls Tuesday to elect a new mayor. Current Mayor Michelle Distler did not seek reelection.

Instead, voters saw Michael Sandifer and Mike Kemmling on ballot. Tuesday evening the race remained too close to call with fewer than 300 votes separating the two candidates.

A number of Johnson County cities also voted on city council or commissioners, and school board members. Complete results from the Nov. 7 election can be found at KCTV5.com/politics/election-results.

