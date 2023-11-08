Missouri expands Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education expanded the Imagination Library to make all Missouri children under five years old eligible to register.

“I was so excited to hear that now every child in Missouri is eligible for my Imagination Library,” Parton said. “I want to personally thank the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Office of Childhood, Governor Parson and everyone else involved for making this happen.”

In order to receive books, a parent or guardian must register their child on the Imagination Library national website.

In August, Parton visited Overland Park to celebrate the Imagination Library program with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

The statewide Missouri expansion includes $11 million in the DESE’s 2024 Fiscal Year budget for the distribution of books.

“Ensuring young children are exposed to reading early in life sets students up for success down the road,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “Access to high-quality books is a huge part of that process.”

There is no deadline for parents or guardians to register for the program. Books wll be mailed directly to kids’ homes for registered children every month.

