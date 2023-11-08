Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Missouri expands Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Dolly Parton in Overland Park, Kansas, on Aug. 14, 2023.
Dolly Parton in Overland Park, Kansas, on Aug. 14, 2023.(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education expanded the Imagination Library to make all Missouri children under five years old eligible to register.

“I was so excited to hear that now every child in Missouri is eligible for my Imagination Library,” Parton said. “I want to personally thank the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Office of Childhood, Governor Parson and everyone else involved for making this happen.”

In order to receive books, a parent or guardian must register their child on the Imagination Library national website.

In August, Parton visited Overland Park to celebrate the Imagination Library program with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

The statewide Missouri expansion includes $11 million in the DESE’s 2024 Fiscal Year budget for the distribution of books.

“Ensuring young children are exposed to reading early in life sets students up for success down the road,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “Access to high-quality books is a huge part of that process.”

There is no deadline for parents or guardians to register for the program. Books wll be mailed directly to kids’ homes for registered children every month.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
Kansas City-area voter’s guide: What you need to know for the Nov. 7 election
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas makes Self highest-paid coach in country
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help

Latest News

71 Highway crash kills 1 after car hits tree
Kids at Hopewell Elementary were able to meet Kansas City’s most popular mascot after finishing...
KC Wolf surprises students for surpassing reading goal
Felon sentenced for threatening woman with shotgun
Leavenworth teen sentenced to prison after threats forced public pool to close