Marijuana bills on the ballots: 3 local towns vote whether to impose 3% sale tax

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Since recreational marijuana became legal in Missouri in December 2022, sales have boomed. Now, some local cities are joining the movement to impose taxes.

On Tuesday, Drexel, Pleasant Hill and Parkville all voted “yes” to adding a three percent city sales tax to all recreational marijuana sales within their city limits. The tax does not apply to medical marijuana users.

All three cities voted to impose the tax by about a 70-80 percent margin.

Pleasant Hill: Yes 74%, No 26%

Parkville: Yes 77%, No 23%

Drexel: Yes 79%, No 21%

Kansas City, Blue Springs, Excelsior Springs, Gladstone, Grain Valley, Grandview, Independence, Kansas City, Kearney, Lee’s Summit, Raymore, Raytown, and many others have already imposed similar sales taxes.

The money raised by the tax will be distributed towards city improvements.

