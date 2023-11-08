Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting death of Shawnee woman, unborn child

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, the suspect in the murder of a pregnant Shawnee woman pleaded guilty to two counts of murder.

On September 18, 2022, Doniel Lee Sublett Jr. shot and killed 25-year-old Kathleen Jane Dampier and her unborn child. He was arrested that day and then charged a few days later.

On November 8, 2023, Sublett pleaded guilty to two counts of premeditated, first-degree murder.

Sublett’s sentencing is scheduled for June 10 and 11, 2024. He is currently in the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department with a bond set at $3 million for the murder charges.

