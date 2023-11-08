Aging & Style
Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting death of Shawnee woman, unborn child

Doniel Sublett.
Doniel Sublett.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, the suspect in the murder of a pregnant Shawnee woman pleaded guilty to two counts of murder.

On September 18, 2022, Doniel Lee Sublett Jr. shot and killed 25-year-old Kathleen Jane Dampier and her unborn child. He was arrested that day and then charged a few days later.

On November 8, 2023, Sublett pleaded guilty to two counts of premeditated, first-degree murder.

Sublett’s sentencing is scheduled for June 10 and 11, 2024. He is currently in the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department with a bond set at $3 million for the murder charges.

Previous Coverage:

September 18, 2022: Shawnee police investigating homicide following Sunday shooting inside apartment

September 20, 2022: Man charged with murder after woman is shot in Shawnee

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

