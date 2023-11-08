Aging & Style
Leavenworth teen sentenced to prison after threats forced public pool to close

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old Leavenworth teen has been sentenced to prison after using Snapchat to make a threat that resulted in the temporary closure of a public pool.

Landen W. Burgess was sentenced to 29 months in prison for attempted aggravated criminal threat. He used Snapchat to threaten an employee at the Wollman Pool, which forced a temporary closure of the public pool.

Burgess was arrested on July 27, 2023.

According to court documents, the 18-year-old sent a picture of himself holding a gun and pointing it at the camera in a threatening manner. Snapchat records showed a series of threatening text messages sent on July 26 and 27.

“We’re grateful nothing more serious occurred,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

