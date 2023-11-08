KU moves up, Mizzou falls, K-State hangs in latest CFB Playoff ranking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the second straight week, all three local college football programs made an appearance in the College Football Playoff committee’s rankings.

Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri Tigers fell two spots from 12 to 14 following a 30-21 loss to No. 2 Georgia.

A week after making the program’s first appearance ever in the rankings, the Kansas Jayhawks moved up five spots from 21 to 16 after defeating Iowa State, 28-21, in Ames.

Climbing in the CFP Rankings 📈 pic.twitter.com/nXbRI6DrsQ — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 8, 2023

K-State trailed by multiple scores to No. 7 Texas, before losing 33-30 in overtime, but remained in the back end of the rankings as the final 25th-ranked team despite their third loss of the season.

Missouri hosts No. 13 Tennessee this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch that game on KCTV5.

Kansas hosts Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Baylor visits K-State at 2 p.m. Saturday.

