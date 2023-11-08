Aging & Style
KCATA leadership describes plans for future of RideKC busing after sales tax extension passing

KCATA continues to hire after Tuesday night's election saw Jackson County voters extend the 3/8 cent sales tax for another 10 years.
KCATA continues to hire after Tuesday night's election saw Jackson County voters extend the 3/8 cent sales tax for another 10 years.(KCTV5)
By Alex Love
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leaders of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority are feeling confident about what the future of public transportation will look like because Jackson County voters extended the 3/8 cent sales tax for another 10 years.

Without this 3/8 cent sales tax extension, RideKC would have lost about 30% of its budget. Each year, before it was generating about $40 million for the city bus service. Those who rely on it daily appreciate the rides remaining free for now.

Every day, William Waldrup needs to take the RideKC buses to get to work and run errands. Because the free services allow him to save up for other essentials, he argues this sales tax is money well spent.

“I rely on the bus service to get everywhere I go,” Waldrup said. “If I’m not on the bus I’m sitting and even on the bus I’m sitting because I got to get to work and even if I miss the bus, I still got to get there.”

Waldrup feels if rides remain free of charge, they’ll attract more visitors passing through the city to use the buses and locals long after any big event is over.

“If the buses weren’t free then I wouldn’t be able to leave work to go over to family’s house,” Waldrup said. “The busses being free helps me out because it helps me get to work and I don’t have to linger around.”

KCATA CEO Frank White III added they’re looking to see how long free rides can continue.

“Our board right now is having us do a study of the impact of fare-free service that we’ll present to the board in December on what fare-free service will look like in the future.”

Other plans for the future include filling staff shortages to lead to more frequent service.

“About 15 more operators will have us at full capacity and 13 more mechanics will put us at full capacity,” White said. “To get those MAX lines down to the shorter headways, more frequent service both north and south of the river as well.”

White and his team are also more confident now with this funding they’ll have the bus lines ready to do their part for the World Cup and other events. That he said would lead to the city growing all public transportation routes.

“You’re going to see a broader ATA and more regional ATA putting those dollars and funds from our stakeholders around the region for a more effective transit system,” White III said. “Not just for Kansas City, Missouri, but for the seven counties that we serve.”

By the end of next year, White III estimates the sales tax to generate about $42 million for the Ride KC bus lines. According to KCATA leaders, passenger turnout on buses is 120% higher compared to before the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

