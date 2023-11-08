KC Wolf surprises elementary students after surpassing reading goal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kids at Hopewell Elementary were able to meet Kansas City’s most popular mascot after finishing a reading goal set at the beginning of the school year.

The challenge was to read 75,000 minutes during the first quarter. As of November 8, kindergarten to 5th grade students read over 81,000 minutes.

As a reward for reaching the goal, KC Wolf surprised kids with a visit on the playground.

“When I saw this on the board I thought it was crazy,” said Hopewell 4th grade student, Stella Gray. “It was actually easier than I thought it would be and we did it.”

Students weren’t told who the surprise guest would be and staff at Hopewell said guesses were anyone from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. Principal Melissa Hensley said both are welcome at any time.

