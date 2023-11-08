KC man dies in single-vehicle crash off Noland Rd.
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash off Noland Road.
The Independence Police Department said Jose Zamora-Fierro was the only occupant of a Honda that crashed at 12:46 p.m. in the area of Noland Road and Fair Street.
The crash occurred when the Honda Civic was heading northbound at excessive speeds. IPD said the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
Zamora-Fierro was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and died Tuesday evening.
The crash remains under investigation.
