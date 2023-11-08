Kansas City, KS, men charged with 3 bank robberies in 4 days

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Two men are behind bars accused of robbing, or trying to rob, three Kansas City banks in four days.

Darnell M. Richmond, 62, of Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery; aggravated criminal threat; two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery; possession of cocaine; two counts of theft; attempted theft; and possession of marijuana or THC.

Officers also arrested 45-year-old Kenton Marcus Williams, an accomplice in the crimes according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office. Williams is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery; attempted aggravated robbery; two counts of a criminal threat; two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery; two counts of theft; and attempted theft.

Detectives believe Richmond robbed the Community First Bank at South 7th Street and Kansas Avenue on Oct. 30. They say he then traveled about eight miles and tried to rob the Bank of America Bank branch at North 78th Street and State Avenue, but was not successful.

Investigators said Richmond returned to the site of the first robbery on Nov. 2. They believe he robbed the bank a second time and left with an unspecified amount of money.

Both men are held in the Wyandotte County Jail.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Major Case/Robbery Unit and the FBI continue to investigate the crimes. Anyone with information about the men, or the bank robberies, is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

