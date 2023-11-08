Johnson County voters lean toward moderates for Blue Valley School Board

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Voters who live within the Blue Valley School District elected four school board members.

With all precincts reporting Tuesday night, incumbents Jan Kessinger, Patrick Hurley, and Jodie Dietz led their races. Newcomer Clay Norkey is leading his race to likely claim the fourth seat.

All four candidates make up what is known as the A+ Team. It claims to be the more moderate education option.

Together the four board members have more than 113 years of combined experience in the Blue Valley District, according to their website.

They ran on supporting academics, arts, athletics, and activities in the Blue Valley School District. The four candidates also released a commitment to the district saying they stand with parents, students, and teachers to maintain and grow the Blue Valley tradition of excellence.

