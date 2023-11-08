Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Johnson County voters lean toward moderates for Blue Valley School Board

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Voters who live within the Blue Valley School District elected four school board members.

With all precincts reporting Tuesday night, incumbents Jan Kessinger, Patrick Hurley, and Jodie Dietz led their races. Newcomer Clay Norkey is leading his race to likely claim the fourth seat.

All four candidates make up what is known as the A+ Team. It claims to be the more moderate education option.

Together the four board members have more than 113 years of combined experience in the Blue Valley District, according to their website.

They ran on supporting academics, arts, athletics, and activities in the Blue Valley School District. The four candidates also released a commitment to the district saying they stand with parents, students, and teachers to maintain and grow the Blue Valley tradition of excellence.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Three bodies found, E. 12th Terrace, KCMO
KCFD: Carbon monoxide kills 3 in Kansas City home
FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in...
Chiefs launch holiday pop-up bar at Arrowhead
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help

Latest News

Johnson County voters lean toward moderates for Blue Valley School Board
Marijuana bills on the ballots: 3 local towns vote whether to impose 3% sale tax
A Jackson, Miss., precinct worker reaches for more "I Voted" stickers, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023....
2023 Election Blog: Stories from this year’s elections
Use tax targeting online sales fails in Jackson County