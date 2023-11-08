Impaired pedestrian hit by KCATA bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian is in critical condition Tuesday night after running in front of a city bus.

Police said they received a call for a pedestrian hit by a KCATA bus around 5:32 p.m. Tuesday night. Upon investigation, they found out a bus was traveling west on Winner road when a pedestrian ran out in front of an SUV in the left lane and KCATA bus in the right lane.

With little time to react, the driver of the city bus didn’t see the pedestrian until it was too later to react.

KCPD said the pedestrian was not at an intersection and was running from the south to north side. The pedestrian was impaired, and hit the front windshield of the bus before falling to the pavement.

The driver of the bus and passengers on the bus were uninjured in the collision.

