Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Former U.S. Postal Service Worker sentenced to 24 months of probation for mail crime

A former U.S. Postal Service Worker was sentenced to 24 months of probation for a mail crime.
A former U.S. Postal Service Worker was sentenced to 24 months of probation for a mail crime.(WGEM)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former U.S. Postal Service Worker was sentenced to 24 months of probation for a mail crime.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas, court documents stated that Tammy L. Frink, 50, of Beardsley, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of opening of mail by a postal employee.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office officials said on Sept. 21, 2022, Frink, while working at a post office in McDonald, Kan., opened a sealed greeting card destined for an address in Missouri. Frink did not have the authority or permission to open the piece of mail.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office officials indicated Frink was ordered to serve 60 hours of community service and to pay a total restitution of $1686, with the U.S. Postal Service receiving $1,075 and $611 to five individuals who were victims in other instances of mail theft linked to Frink.

“This sentence represents our commitment to work with our law enforcement partners to maintain the integrity and trust in the U.S. Mail,” said Ryan Petry, Acting Special Agent in Charge, United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, Central Area Field Office. “The majority of postal employees are hard-working public servants dedicated to moving mail to its proper destination. The USPS OIG, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, remains committed to safeguarding the U.S. Mail and ensuring the accountability and integrity of U.S. Postal Service employees.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office officials said the U.S. Postal Service - Office of the Inspector General investigated the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office officials noted Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
Kansas City-area voter’s guide: What you need to know for the Nov. 7 election
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas makes Self highest-paid coach in country
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Chiefs’ Ross’ criminal damage charges upgraded to felony level
KCATA leadership describes plans for future of RideKC busing after sales tax extension passing
The elections this week didn’t grab anywhere close to a majority of the voting population in...
Ways to increase voter participation around Kansas City metro area
In order to convince Brockman to facilitate the fraud, Keilholz used PPP loan proceeds to bribe...
Former KC businessman pleads guilty to facilitating fraud schemes during COVID-19