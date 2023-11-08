Former KC businessman pleads guilty to facilitating fraud schemes during COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Kansas City bank manager will spend up to 70 years in prison for accepting Chiefs tickets, a car, and unemployment benefits in multiple COVID-era fraud schemes.

48-year-old Anthony Omar Brockman pleaded guilty to counts of Fraud by Wire, Radio, or Television, Receipt of Commission for Procuring Loans, and Money Laundering- Robbery, Bank.

Brockman lived and worked in Kansas City, Missouri at the time of his crimes. He was a bank manager at the Truman Hospital branch of US Bank until early 2020 when COVID-19 caused the location to close.

After the bank’s closure, Brockman was reassigned to US Bank’s “Paycheck Protection Program project” for several months in 2020. In May 2021, he resumed his role as the Truman Hospital US Bank manager.

It has since been revealed that, during this period within the COVID-19 pandemic, Brockman engaged in several illegal acts.

Receiving Commission for Procuring Loans and Money Laundering Charges

Brockman’s guilty plea admitted to his facilitation of fraudulent Paypeck Protection Program (PPP) loans to Tod Ray Keilholz, a Missouri business owner.

Keilholz owned four LLC businesses in Jefferson City (TRK Construction, LLC; TRK Valpo, LLC; TL Builders, LLC; Project Design, LLC) and received over $12 million in fraudulent PPP loans for them.

On March 27, 2020, The CARES Act established several new temporary programs and provided for the expansion of others to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Among these programs, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) authorized forgivable loans to small businesses to retain workers and maintain payroll, make mortgage interest payments, lease payments, and utility payments.

According to court documents, Keilholz’s loan applications for each business failed to disclose the other three businesses. In addition, he made “materially false and fraudulent claims in the loan applications and supporting documentation” by inflating the businesses’ incomes and claiming to have employees on his payroll who no longer worked for him or who did not exist.

Keilholz has been charged in a separate indictment for these crimes.

In order to convince Brockman to facilitate the fraud, Keilholz used PPP loan proceeds to bribe and reward him. This included the purchase of a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe in 2020 and tickets to the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in 2021.

Brockman’s money laundering charges stem from his illegal usage of the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe. In 2021, Brockman transferred the car’s title to Rich Girl, Rich Boy Prep, Inc., a charity his wife was the CEO of. He continued, however, to drive the Chevrolet Tahoe until he sold it in July 2022.

Wire Fraud

Separate from his dealings with Keilholz, Brockman also pleaded guilty to wire fraud for collecting unemployment benefits while he was still employed at US Bank.

Between March 27, 2020, and Nov. 4, 2021, Brockman submitted 11 total false online applications to the state and received $11,040 in unemployment.

“Under the terms of his plea agreement,” the Department of Justice reports, “Brockman must pay the government a $84,582 money judgment, which represents the proceeds he obtained from the offenses.”

Brockman faces up to 70 years in federal prison without parole for his crimes. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.