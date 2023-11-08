FIRST WARN FORECAST: Rebounding temperatures ahead this weekend

Cooler air arrives tonight into early Thursday after a cold front passes through the region. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 50s with one ore two spots trying to reach 60 degrees. Friday features plenty of sunshine with winds generally out of the southwest as highs top out in the middle 50s.

But a resurgence of warmer air from the southwest continues to fill in over the weekend which will help warm us back near 60 in many spots. The warming trend will continue into next week as a ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern. Look for warmer than normal temperatures through most of next week with mainly dry conditions into the middle of November.

