FIRST WARN FORECAST: Another warm, spring-like day this mid-week with cooler temps around the corner

Another warm, spring-like day this mid-week with cooler temps around the corner
By Greg Bennett
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An upper-level area of low pressure has shifted to the east and is dragging a weak cold front across the Missouri River Valley today. This will usher in breezy conditions and a small threat of wet weather into the afternoon. Isolated, drizzle or light shower activity can be expected mainly in our northern counties, but I do not want to rule out a few rogues, and isolated showers to the south. Gusts are expected up to 25 mph this afternoon as the front passes. This wind will be coming from the northwest, which will usher in colder conditions. Temperatures are expected to peek into the upper 60s early this afternoon and will continue to drop throughout the day.

By tomorrow, partly sunny skies are expected with afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. Though this is a significant drop from what we have been dealing with over the past few days, these temperatures are seasonable. Just be ready to go from T-shirts today to jackets tomorrow.

There is one more storm system we’re monitoring, but it is coming up very weak in our data at this time. It seems to be meandering around the early morning of our Sunday forecast and has an opportunity to bring in scattered shower activity to our northern counties. There is not much validity to the model so we will continue to track it closely through the next few days for you. As of right now, we have decided to add a 20% rain chance to Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly back to the lower and middle 60s.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

