Felon sentenced for threatening woman with shotgun

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A convicted felon has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for using a shotgun to threaten a woman he lived with.

52-year-old Charles R. Sample of Leavenworth County was found guilty on Oct. 6, 2023, of aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm.

On Aug. 31, 2023, Sample struck the victim in her face and possessed a shotgun during the assault.

Sample was sentenced to 29 months for aggravated battery and eight months for criminal possession of a firearm. The sentences will run consecutively for 37 months, and Sample will get credit for time already served.

