Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Emergency crews respond to fire at petroleum processing plant in Texas

A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - A petroleum plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday morning, the Precinct 2 Constable reported via social media.

Aerial imagery shows thick, black smoke and flames.

The business was identified as Sound Resource Solutions, according to local media.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene, and a nearby road has been shut down.

Initially, residents in a five-mile area around the plant were told to shelter in place, by the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management, but that area has been shrunk to a one-mile area.

People who wish to evacuate will be escorted out and won’t be allowed to return, Commissioner Donny Marrs.

Officials are in the process of setting up a community center in Shepherd for evacuees.

A nearby private school was evacuated, the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said via social media.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kansas City-area voter’s guide: What you need to know for the Nov. 7 election
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas makes Self highest-paid coach in country
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help
File
Olathe North High School student convicted of involuntary manslaughter

Latest News

The first trailer for the new “Mean Girls” movie musical was released Wednesday morning, giving...
New ‘Mean Girls’ movie releases first trailer
The NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology says the nearly 11-foot whale was found...
Necropsy shows whale washed up on coast had swallowed a balloon
“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12. (Source: Paramount Pictures via CNN Newsource)
'Mean Girls' trailer
Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump testifies she wasn’t involved in documents central to her father’s civil fraud trial