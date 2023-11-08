Emergency crews respond to fire at petroleum processing plant in Texas

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - A petroleum plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday morning, the Precinct 2 Constable reported via social media.

Aerial imagery shows thick, black smoke and flames.

The business was identified as Sound Resource Solutions, according to local media.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene, and a nearby road has been shut down.

Initially, residents in a five-mile area around the plant were told to shelter in place, by the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management, but that area has been shrunk to a one-mile area.

People who wish to evacuate will be escorted out and won’t be allowed to return, Commissioner Donny Marrs.

Officials are in the process of setting up a community center in Shepherd for evacuees.

A nearby private school was evacuated, the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said via social media.

