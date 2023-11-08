Clay County votes to pass $1 per month 911 services funding

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Residents of Clay County voted to approve Clay County Proposition A, a one-dollar monthly fee on wireless devices that will go towards improved 911 services.

The proposition passed with approximately 61 percent of the vote shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I really want to thank the residents of Clay County who took the time to vote on this important issue,” Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said after Tuesday night’s election. “The passage of Proposition A will guarantee a sustainable funding source for the 911 system in Clay County for years to come. It will allow us to adapt to new technologies that will improve public safety here and in the Kansas City Metro area.”

The one-dollar monthly fee will help Clay County consolidate its dispatch call centers, improve its software and enhance its cybersecurity.

Consolidation will put more dispatchers into each of the county’s Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP).

“If we’re consolidating, really what we’re doing is we’re consolidating resources so instead of having one to two dispatchers in a room, at each PSAP, we can have six, eight dispatchers,” said Clay County Sheriff Will Akin.

The funding’s software improvements will help Clay County’s dispatchers to better determine where people are calling from.

“We have technologies now, I say we should be able to, as soon as someone calls on 911, they should be able to ping the phone and find out exactly where that person is so if it goes for that and it’s used for that then yeah I’m all supportive for that,” said resident David Leatherman.

Finally, cybersecurity enhancements will help to prevent the PSAP locations from being inundated with spam calls.

“Our people, our communities in the entire KC Metro area are constantly scammed by people who are spoofing phone calls and so we don’t want them to finally have the ability to get into 911 and somehow spoof that or do something nefarious,” said Akin.

