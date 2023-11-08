Aging & Style
Blue Valley principal sends letter to parents after vandalism in school’s bathroom

Blue Valley Schools.
Blue Valley Schools.(Blue Valley Schools)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Blue Valley High School parents received a letter Monday night after vandalism involving hate speech was found inside a school bathroom.

“Earlier today, students reported a disturbing collection of statements including hate speech written on a stall in one of our men’s restrooms,” Principal Charles Holden wrote to parents in an email. “Unfortunately, because similar vandalism has happened here before, we know from experience the importance of calling it out for what it is.”

Golden was referencing a vandalism incident at BVHS in January that led four teens to be charged. On Jan. 15, the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box was vandalized with racial slurs and graphic images.

Golden said the vandalism referred to specific groups and that a threat of harm was written in a way that led the administration to be unable to determine whether that was toward the police or a specific student.

He also urged parents to speak to their children about the incident.

You can read the full letter below:

Here is what I know about the vandalism: Specific groups referenced included African Americans, homosexuals, minorities generally, and the police. There was also a threat of harm, written in such a way that we cannot be certain whether it is directed against the police or an individual student. Blue Valley High School and the Overland Park Police are continuing our investigation, and we have taken steps to ensure that the individual student and family are aware.

Should our police officers and administrators be able to identify the individual(s) who left the graffiti, we will respond accordingly. Our goals are to stop the behavior, and to help our fellow Tiger(s) grow into a better version of themselves. Parents and guardians, you can help us with these goals. Please visit with your children tonight; remind them how important it is to avoid making threatening statements in any form. Any type of threat – whether said directly, overheard by others nearby, posted on social media, or even written on a restroom wall – can lead to serious school and legal consequences.

Please understand that we continue to stand on the principle that hate speech has no place at Blue Valley High School. We are one community. Our response in moments like this will always be to continue fostering a culture of respect and responsibility so that every student and adult in our community can feel safe and welcome.

Letter from BVHS Principal Charles Holden to parents

